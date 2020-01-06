Witnessing another attack on innocent, unaware and unarmed students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University, the capital bled yet again as masked goons of the right-wing all India student organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, stormed into the hostel premises with rods and sticks. Targeting stuAlia Bhatt, JNU, ABVP, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha, Gateway of India

dents and teachers alike, the goons unleashed their terror on them with sticks, stones and iron rods apart from breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Taking to her Instagram handle to condemn the violence, Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt wrote, “Everyday is disturbing! What is going on?” Putting out a series of Instagram stories, Alia added, “When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it’s time to stop pretending that all is fine. We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself. We, the people of this country no matter how diff our ideologies, must find a human solution to all of our complex problems, and reinforce the peaceful and inclusive ideals upon which this country was built.(sic)” Another story read, “Any ideology that seeks to divide, oppress and promote violence is one we must strongly oppose.”

Calling for a peaceful protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, actors Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Gauahar Khan and filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Zoya Akhtar joined others from the film fraternity to stand with JNU. Scores of students lead protests in Mumbai’s Gateway of India to stand in solidarity with JNU victims of Sunday attack.

Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Diya Mirza, Rahul Bose take part in a protest at Carter Road, against yesterday’s violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University pic.twitter.com/vGRLmHiKVg — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

As many as 26 people were injured after a group of masked men wielding sticks, rods attacked Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Sunday evening, drawing condemnation from all quarters.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh was singled out by the attackers, seriously injured and left bleeding. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening,” Ghosh told reporters.

All the injured were rushed to AIIMS for treatment.