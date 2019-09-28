Actor Alia Bhatt finally took to social media to wish her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor on his 37th birthday. Alia posted a picture of Ranbir in which he is seen looking away from the camera with his own camera in hands. The Raazi-star simply wrote ‘Happy birthday you’ in the caption. After Alia made the post, her mother Soni Razdan also took the opportunity to wish Ranbir on the same post. She also simply wrote, ‘Happy birthday’.

The never-seen-before picture that Alia has shared on Instagram is the one from their African trip in which the couple went out on a safari at the Maasai Mara Forest Reserve in Kenya. They also posed for a beautiful picture for a fan that later went viral on social media later. Look at this picture:

View this post on Instagram happy birthday you 🎂✨ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 28, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

Even Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her dearest son a very happy birthday. She shared some throwback pictures of RK from his childhood days and wrote a lovely note along. Neetu wrote an emotional message for Ranbir and revealed how birthdays used to be celebrated when the actor was a kid. Neetu’s post read, “This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes 💕 the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK 🥰” (sic)

The speculations are rife that Alia organised a starry birthday bash for Ranbir last night. Several celebrities from Bollywood were clicked outside RK’s residence including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor among others. However, there is no picture of the celebrations on social media yet.