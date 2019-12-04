Shooting in the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were apparently filming a song for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming sci-fi at the hill station earlier in November this year. A slew of pictures currently trending across the Internet show megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Alia and Ranbir being received by the Manali people with warmth and tradition of the place ahead of the shoot.

While Amitabh recently took to Twitter to share a picture with Ranbir and reveal that he was hooting in minus three degrees in Manali with protective gear and work etiquette, a trending picture even shows Alia, donning a neon green jacket with a pearly white dress underneath and Ranbir in all black overalls, waiting for their shot to get ready. The pictures and latest updates were shared by the duo’s fan pages recently which, needless to say, broke the Internet.

Check out Brahmastra team’s latest pictures here:

While the cast is back in Mumbai now, the Manali schedule of Brahmastra was an important one since it traces the origin of Ranbir’s character in the film. The film has earlier been shot at Bulgaria, Varanasi, Mumbai, London, New York and Edinburgh. Director Ayan was seen flooding his Instagram handle with the latest updates on all the research work that went into his upcoming sci-fi initially as the first part from the Brahmastra trilogy went on floors last February.

Also featuring Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance, Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens in summer, next year. Earlier set to release in December 2019, the makers have now pushed the release date to summer 2020. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.