Elongating fans anticipation by a few more months, Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli has postponed the release date of RRR starring actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR. Dropping the news on the movie’s official social media handles, the makers dropped the news much to fans drooping moods.

Sharing a poster with the new date, the makers apologised writing, “Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. #RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th #RRR (sic).”

Lifting fans mood, Ram Charan, however, tried to keep the excitement alive as he shared a poster featuring his half-face alongside Ajay’s. He captioned it, “January 8, 2021 it is! I can’t wait for you to see what we have all been working on… (sic).”

As per a previous report, scenes featuring Ajay Devgn are expected to be stylised in a special way. The Singham-star reportedly plays the role of a father to Ram Charan’s character and his scenes will appear as flashbacks in the story.

A source had revealed to a leading news agency earlier that, “His is an extended cameo and even he plays a freedom fighter.”The highly-budgeted period film, SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, will feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Actor Alia Bhatt is reportedly romantically paired opposite Ram Charan in the big action drama and the duo was slated to shoot for their mushy scenes in Pune And Ahmedabad last year.

Speculations are rife that the introductory scenes of both Ram Charan and Jr NTR itself cost crores. As reported earlier, while Charan’s opening act has been allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, it’s Rs 25 crore for Jr NTR. The movie is slated to hit the cinema screens next year on January 8.