Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s fake engagement invite did the rounds on social media recently. Now, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and uncle Mukesh Bhatt were asked to comment on the same. The entire buzz around Alia-Ranbir’s wedding came alive once again when the fake engagement card was circulated widely albeit with the wrong spelling of Alia’s name printed on it. Speaking to The Times of India, both Soni and Mukesh slammed the ‘miscreants’ who created this fake buzz and requested the fans and the media to not speculate ridiculous news like this.

Alia’s mother, who has always requested all to steer clear away from creating rumours about her daughter’s life, narrated the same this time as well. She asked all to not give more publicity and attention to the people who are always after her daughter’s life in creating such speculations. She was quoted saying, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.”

Alia’s filmmaker uncle Mukesh Bhatt also asked all to not promote these stories. He seemed visibly pissed with the mistakes in the card. Notably, the card mentioned Mukesh and not Mahesh Bhatt as Alia’s father. Uncle Bhatt maintained that Alia is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film and people from all across the country called him up to clear the air around Alia’s wedding. An annoyed Mukesh asked, “How can it be real? There are so many mistakes on the card.”

Earlier, paparazzi quizzed Alia about the same card and if 22nd January, as mentioned on the card, is the date of her engagement. The actor, who was entering the Mumbai airport at that time, laughed out loud. She kept laughing for a few seconds and then said, ‘Kya Batau’ – in a way to deny the rumours.