Putting all speculations to rest, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has finally dropped the release date of Brahmastra after persistent nagging by lead star Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sci-fi which is one of the most-awaited films of 2020.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a video where Ayan, Big B and Ranbir can be seen seated on a couch. While Ayan was engrossed in his laptop and Amitabh in his phone, Ranbir is seen egging the director to seal the release date as people on the Internet are waiting and his parents keep taking a dig at him regarding the same. Irritated with Alia recording the whole conversation, Ayan tells Ranbir, “Please ask your girlfriend to stop recording” before spilling the beans. He finalises December 04, 2020 as the release date of Brahmastra and before he changes his mind, Amitabh sends out the tweet to fans while Alia jumps up in joy. She captioned the video, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise (sic).”

Initially, the film was supposed to release in Christmas 2019 but got delayed due to VFX work and it was pushed for the Summer 2020 release. Another update came about the film being further delayed to Winter 2020 which has been confirmed now. The crew was spotted shooting for the climax of the film in Manali and Himachal Pradesh in December 2019. Later, the team moved to Varanasi for a song shoot.

In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, Alia plays his love interest Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.