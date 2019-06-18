Actor Alia Bhatt was in Varanasi with the team of Brahmastra for a shooting schedule. However, she returned to the city yesterday following a stomach illness. As reported by a leading daily, the actor had to come back urgently because she became extremely sick with a stomach bug that only kept worsening with her stay in the holy city. Alia was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, director Ayan Mukerji took the entire team including Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna to Varanasi. Ranbir and Alia were even scheduled to shoot a special song for the film. However, while a sick Alia wanted to continue the shoot, Ayan called it off after realising the actor’s worsening condition and the entire team returned. The daily quoted a source saying, “Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song.”

Alia is now going to take some time off and be away from the sets to recuperate better. The shooting of the song, that had to be completed in three days, has now been postponed to a few months. The report mentioned that the team has decided to go back to Varanasi sometime in November to shoot the portions there.

Meanwhile, Alia had the full support of her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, as they both exited the airport together. Alia kept walking ahead as Ranbir continued to walk protectively behind her.

Brahmastra, which is being made on a high budget, is one of the most anticipated films from Dharma Productions. The first film in the series is slated to hit the screens in summer next year. The shooting is expected to be finished by the end of this year. Post which, the team will sit to plan a thorough marketing strategy to promote the film. They have already launched the logo of the series.