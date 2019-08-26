As planned earlier, maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah, starring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan will not release on on Eid 2020. Taking to his Twitter handle, the superstar recently announced the decision to push the release date and in compensation, Salman offered something that would ensure that their moods will not droop.

Not detailing the how and what, Salman promised to hit the screens with another film as a treat for fans even as Inshallah got a new release date. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Salman tweeted, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! (sic).”

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Earlier, Inshallah was to have a clash with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020 but Salman Khan convinced them and announced the new release date of Rohit Shetty‘s cop drama. This meant that the festival of Eid, next year, was solely reserved for Salman’s Inshallah at the Box Office. Both Salman and Akshay are good friends and are two of the most loved leading movie stars from Hindi cinema. Both the actors find a huge fan following among the masses. Therefore, the news of their upcoming films hitting the theatres on the same day disappointed the fans. The audience were definitely hoping for one of them to shift the release date of his respective film. In fact, Katrina herself mentioned in an interview that she is sure Salman will find a way to avert the clash.

As for Salman and Sanjay, the duo has teamed up after a hiatus of 19 years. They last worked together on ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999), the film which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that time. Inshallah will see Salman sharing screen space for the first time with Alia Bhatt. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror earlier, Salman will be essaying the role of a businessman in his 40s while Alia will play the character of an actress in her 20s.