Actor Alia Bhatt has taken to social media to wish Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday. The veteran actor has turned 61 today and best wishes have started pouring in for her on social media. Alia took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely picture of herself with Ms Kapoor and wrote a beautiful wish. The Gully Boy-star called her the ‘most beautiful soul’ and posted a happy picture which seems to have been clicked in New York.

Alia’s post read, “Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and CAKE. Sending you the biggest & tightest hug possible” (sic)

Even Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram and posted a beautiful message for her mother. She congratulated the ‘backbone’ of her family and also informed that she will be joining her parents for a dinner to mark the special day. Riddhima posted a candid picture of her mother with the caption: “Here’s wishing the strongest, most beautiful person in and out – The backbone of our family the BEST birthday ever !!! Ma you are limitless. Your grace, love & care have no end- I love you & WE will make it to dinner tomorrow 🤞Happy birthday to my gorgeous Mom!❤️😘💘 #momsbirthdaycelebration #nolookingback #besttimesyettocome”. (sic)

Neetu is currently in New York with her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor for his cancer treatment. The Karz-star recently announced that he has recuperated well from cancer and will soon return from the US. He also thanked his wife for being there as a pillar and supporting him like a rock during this difficult phase.

Meanwhile, Alia is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor. They are also working together in Dharma Productions trilogy titled Brahmastra that’s directed by Ayan Mukerji.