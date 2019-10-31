The much-awaited Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

Taking to her Instagram handle’s story feature, Alia shared a video of herself from Ooty that declared the wrap-up. Featuring her hair flying in the breeze as she popped out her head from the car window, the video showed Alia relaxing after the schedule wrap. Posting a picture of her father sitting in the car, looking outside the window with camera equipment on his lap, Alia captioned the video, “It’s moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude (sic).” Quick to comment, Soni Razdan wrote, “Awww. Warrior king (sic).”

Pooja, on the other hand, shared a candid picture of her co-star and sister Alia where the latter can be seen scribbling in a book while resting her head on the same. The picture was captioned, “Alia Bhatt.. writing her own destiny,even between shots! #Sadak2 #day50 #sadak2diaries #candidcamera #onlocation #ooty #tamilnadu # (sic).”

Earlier, Pooja had shared pictures of candid moments between her co-star Sanjay Dutt and director-father Mahesh and captioned it, “You laugh best with who you’ve cried most! #Sadak2 #sadak2diaries #day50 #somebondsgobeyondfilms #maheshbhatt #sanjaydutt #memoriesforalifetime #ooty #tamilnadu @maheshfilm @duttsanjay @visheshfilms (sic).”

Speaking about Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt had told a leading tabloid, “Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st-century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘Sadak’ is fast disappearing. The story has the emotional connect of the films I made back in the’90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present in the narration. They were visibly moved.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020.