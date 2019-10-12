No-work weekends have become so yesterday for millennials and Raazi star, Alia Bhatt‘s actress-mother, Soni Razdan just penned a bedside note for her which will instantly act as a stressbuster for the peeps working off their blues without complaint. Sharing a glimpse of the intimate note, Alia not only set all the mommies relating but also pepped up our moods as we took in the digital reminder personally.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture of the note penned inside a tiny diary with floral yellow pages. The note read, “Darling Alia This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you Mama. (sic)” The note was punctuated by a heart sign and we can’t help but go “awww” over it. Alia captioned the post, “One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow (sic).”

Veteran actor Soni Razdan, who has always strongly maintained that she has given her daughters a proper upbringing, recently celebrated Daughters’ Day with a beautiful and emotional post along with a throwback picture with her daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. She captioned the picture, “I didn’t give you the gift of life … Life gave me the gift of you . #daughtersday #thesetwo #darlingdaughters”.

In many of her interviews, Soni has mentioned that she has given Alia and Shaheen a normal life like other kids and also said that they have stayed in a normal house with a middle-class life.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020. It is a sequel to 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 with a popular musical score. Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as the villain won hearts and his character is still considered one of the all-time best bad guys in Bollywood.