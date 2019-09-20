Last year, this day, Mahesh Bhatt had announced Sadak 2 with actor-daughter Alia Bhatt and with this being their first project together, the duo got to spend quality time on the sets together which last happened, perhaps, in the recent pictures that the diva shared on her father’s 71st birthday. Penning a beautiful note as if for her best friend, Alia called Mahesh “a good guy”, “the wisest” and “very funny” apart from calling him “super-talented”.

It was, however, the pictures that melted fans hearts. While the first picture showed the duo at the breakfast table with Mahesh engrossed on a call and baby Alia posing for the camera like a boss, the second picture is of their silhouette as Alia is seen throwing a tantrum and Mahesh calming her down by the seaside. The caption read, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one I love you (sic).”

On the professional front, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and both his daughters, Pooja and Alia, are busy with their upcoming film – Sadak 2. It’s the sequel to the director’s 1991 acclaimed film Sadak that featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. This time, apart from the two lead stars, Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur have also joined the team.

Speaking about Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt had told a leading tabloid, “Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st-century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘sadak’ is fast disappearing. The story has the emotional connect of the films I made back in the’90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present in the narration. They were visibly moved.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year.

Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020.