Brushing aside our drowsiness and challenging our concentration power early Saturday morning is Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt whose ravishing picture is enough to set fans’ hearts aflutter. Slaying like a true diva, Alia’s oh-so-sexy look set one and all out in pursuit of an endless summer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared the picture featuring her in a blue and white chequered crop top with a plunging neckline, teamed with a pair of similar pants. Accessorising her look with a pair of black heart-shaped sunglasses, Alia set fans ogling. The picture was captioned, “summer-ian mamacita wearing @summersomewhereshop (sic).”

View this post on Instagram summer-ian mamacita🏝 wearing @summersomewhereshop ☀️ A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:23pm PST

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Gangubai Kothewali in the upcoming movie, Gangubai Kothewali. The film is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Mumbai’s red-light area.’ The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia is believed to be the first choice of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to play the strong character of Gangubai Kothewali who is one of the most remembered women from the history of Mumbai. It is believed that she had posters on her name in the entire city and had known gangsters as her clients.

Meanwhile, this is going to be quite a splendid year for Alia as she has four releases in 2020. The year would begin with Brahmastra in which she has been paired with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The actor then has Gangubai with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sadak 2 with her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Rumours are also rife that the actor is going to tie the knot with Ranbir towards the end of this year.