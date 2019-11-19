Popping our eyes into hearts early on Tuesday is Sadak 2 and Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt whose cozy picture and maternal pamperings were enough to set the Internet drooling. Treating fans to a hands-down beautiful picture, Alia made sure that our Tuesday blues were driven away.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture where she can be seen snuggled in bed alongside her white Persian cat Edward, Posing adorably for the camera, Alia captioned the picture, “like mother like cat (sic).”

View this post on Instagram like mother like cat 🙎‍♀️🐱 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 18, 2019 at 7:46pm PST

On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

Mahesh Bhatt had told a leading tabloid, “Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st-century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘Sadak’ is fast disappearing. The story has the emotional connect of the films I made back in the’90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present in the narration. They were visibly moved.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020. She will also be heading to Manali soon for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.