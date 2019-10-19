Giving fans a glimpse into their intimate moment on the sets of their first movie together, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were seen spending some “priceless moments” in Mysore while shooting for the Mahesh Bhatt-directorial, Sadak 2. Needless to say, the picture broke the Internet as fans gushed over the Bhatt sisters’ camaraderie in the viral picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared the picture taken at the foot of a rocky hill. While Alia can be seen donning a white top paired with blue denims and boots, Pooja was dressed in all-black as the duo smilingly looked in opposite directions. Alia captioned the picture, “priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries (sic).”

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and both his daughters, Pooja and Alia, are busy with their upcoming film – Sadak 2. It’s the sequel to the director’s 1991 acclaimed film Sadak that featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. This time, apart from the two lead stars, Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur have also joined the team.

Speaking about Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt had told a leading tabloid, “Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st-century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘sadak’ is fast disappearing. The story has the emotional connect of the films I made back in the’90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present in the narration. They were visibly moved.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020.