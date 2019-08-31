There has been no girl in the history of womanhood who has not tried to dress up as a bride, time and again, before her actual wedding and Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt should be counted no exception. From draping the bridal ensemble with all caution to sporting the apt jewellery and makeup followed by a crazy round of photoshoot courtesy friends or cousins – we all have been unapologetically there and Alia just voiced the emotions of the millions out there who die to live the “dulhan wali feeling” before their real big day, with her recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia put out pictures taken from different angles, which feature her in a typical red bridal lehenga. The post was captioned, “#DulhanWaliFeeling Super excited to be the face of @moheyfashion.. Here’s to new beginnings and beautiful lehengas (sic)” and we wonder if Ranbir Kapoor has taken note of it and is picking the hints correctly.

Meanwhile, the music video of the new pop hit Prada, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, but the song’s creators, The Doorbeen, face charges of plagiarism by the Pakistani media. According to tribune.com.pk, the melody of Prada is the same as that of a song nineties song, Goray Rung ka Zamana, by the Pakistani band, Vital Signs.

The song Prada was released on August 12 and became a blockbuster in no time, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, Lamberghini.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo still needs to finish shooting for the film and they are expected to begin their Varanasi-schedule next month itself. Alia was then expected to hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan but the movie has reportedly been shelved for now. Alia also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR before starting Takht with Karan Johar next year.