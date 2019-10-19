Finally breaking his silence on health rumours circulating about him since the past few days, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to not only thank fans for their uncontained love on his birthday recently but also to point out the ray of sunshine that granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan is in his life and lastly, ticking off the rumours. Sharing pictures of fans and Aaradhya, Big B wrote out a long descriptive post at the end of which he warned inquisitive fans in lieu of keeping his medical condition “confidential”.

The warning read, “Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation .. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale .. My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care , that consider concern and consider prayer for me .. (sic).”

Sharing pictures with Aaradhya that were taken on his birthday, Amitabh wrote, “AND then .. there is the .. .. the embrace from the little one and nothing else matters .. it sublimes itself to that which is beyond the description of my language .. (sic).”

As per a report by TOI a few days back, Amitabh has been in the hospital for three days. It stated that he was rushed to Nanavati at 2 a.m. on October 15 and added that he has been put up in a special cabin where he is receiving medical attention for his liver problem and only his family and close relatives are being allowed to visit him. It is no secret that Big B’s liver has been damaged ever since he met with an accident on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s Coolie in 1982 where a stunt landed Amitabh in a fatal condition. As fans pan India prayed for his speedy recovery, Amitabh soon sprung back hale and hearty but not before he contracted Hepatitis B virus while undergoing treatment after the accident.

As per sources in hospital, “he was admitted for his routine full body checkup. He is doing well and fine, there is no reason to panic. Doctors have also advised him some rest.”However, a report by Amar Ujala later declared the news false and stated that the Brahmastra star was there merely for a routine check-up. Citing his latest Karva Chauth tweet as proof, the Hindi daily claimed that Amitabh is hale and hearty.

On the professional front, Amitabh was last seen in Badla. Big B is currently seen hosting season 11 of the television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has wrapped up shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and is now busy with Chehre. Apart from these, he also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Aankhen 2 in his kitty.