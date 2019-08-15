The tricolour has been hoisted and has been soaring high since this morning as India woke up to it’s 73rd year of freedom from British colonisation and joining fans in the Independence Day celebrations were Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Adnan Sami, Anupam Kher and others. Taking to their respective social media handles, the stars wished fans in their style and pumped up the patriotic fervour futher.

While Rishi Kapoor tweeted from New York, “Bharat Mata ki Jai! (sic)”, Karan shared, “We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence. We celebrate a country with the largest heart. Jai Hind. (sic).

Check out Bollywood celebs Happy Independence Day wishes here:

Bharat Mata ki Jai! pic.twitter.com/X3xizP0rX3 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2019

Happy 73rd Independence Day! Jai Hind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOi0T1iaAP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2019

T 3258 – 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence….we celebrate a country with the largest heart….JAI HIND #HappyIndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Cc4kZgQb3D — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 15, 2019

It’s been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let’s feel the freedom in it’s true sense! 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day🇮🇳

“Jai Hind, Jai Bharat”💪 pic.twitter.com/96lkGEB7va — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights. हम सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भारत माता की जय। वन्दे मातरम्। 🙏😍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pm4cmadiSY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! Today is even more special for me because i got to be a part of a film that highlights one of the biggest achievements of Independent India! #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/2tjVYiRBdt — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 15, 2019

India’s struggle for freedom has been well known all over the world and this day is celebrated by honouring the true heroes of the nation who fought against the British rule to give India its Independence. Some of the noble names among the freedom fighters are Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose among others.

Independence Day celebrations begin with the hoisting of the national flag and are followed by cultural festivities where young and old get together and remember the unsung heroes with some patriotic songs and poems. The day dedicated to the great people who gave their heart and soul to make India what it is today. While we still battle through several key issues like poverty, illiteracy and other social and economic problems, we need to count the blessings that we have in the being completely free. Here is wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day 2019!