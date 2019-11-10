The anxiety of fans is riding a hyperbole as the best of B-Town, that is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi are all set to unravel the mystery in their upcoming Rumi Jaffrey-directorial, Chehre but with a delay. Dropping the new release date, Emraan heightened the hype around his movie as fans emptied their “can’t wait any longer” claim in the comments section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emraan dropped a brand new poster that looks mysterious enough to keep fans hooked for a little longer. The poster featured Emraan in a black leather jacket, paired with a crisp white shirt inside and a black-tie as he sported an intense look while Amitabh looked grim as he faced the camera dressed in formals and sporting a white beard tied in a pony under his chin. Emraan captioned the poster, “Lock the date !! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Lock the date !! A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on Nov 8, 2019 at 7:35pm PST

Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Earlier, producer Anand Pandit had shared with IANS, “It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release.”

Helmed by Rumi, Chehre was slated to hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020 but will now do so on April 24th, 2020.