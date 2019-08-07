The fiery, feisty and indefatigable senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on Tuesday night and among the many paying condolences to her, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devg, Mallika Sherawat, Adnan Sami, Lata Mangeshkar and others too expressed their grief over her sudden demise. Aged 67, Sushma Swaraj passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while Amitabh wrote, “A very sad news! A very strong politician, a sociable person, a wonderful spokesperson. Prayer for her soul to rest in peace (sic)”, Hema Malini shared, “Sushmaji always appreciated my dance and in particular my presentation of “Ganga” over which she went into raptures in public. She was a lovely person with an aura of her own and she held her head high as a senior minister in the cabinet where she was surrounded by men. Miss you Sushmaji (sic)” and Anil Kapoor expressed, “It’s with a heavy heart that we bid goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was Sushma Swarajji. Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership and wisdom alive in our hearts…RIP Iron Lady (sic).”

Check out Bollywood’s condolence tweets for Sushma Swaraj here:

एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019

T 3251 –

‘मृदुभाषी, सम्मोहक वक्ता,

मिलनसार, दुखहर्ता।

सुषमाजी जैसों का रिक्त स्थान कभी नहीं भरता।।’ ~ Ef V pic.twitter.com/upWSXevwaH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Sushma ji always appreciated my dance &in particular my presentation of “Ganga”over which she went into raptures in public.She was a lovely person with an aura of her own & she held her head high as a senior minister in the cabinet where she was surrounded by men.Miss u Sushma ji pic.twitter.com/UQ62gWZHhr — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 7, 2019

It’s with a heavy heart that we bid goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was @SushmaSwaraj ji. Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership & wisdom alive in our hearts…RIP Iron Lady 🙏 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2019

Devastated with the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. A dynamic and an inspiring leader. Immense loss to the nation! May her soul rest in peace. #SushmaSwaraj — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2019

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji…she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji #RIPSushmaSwaraj 🙏 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) August 7, 2019

My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.🙏#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/bJCyKLeIa0 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj aunty’s sudden demise. An honest leader, a sensitive and kind soul. Close friends of my parents !! She will be missed deeply.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) August 7, 2019

Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019. In fact, Swaraj was the second woman to hold the office after Indira Gandhi. The former Supreme Court lawyer was elected as a Member of Parliament for seven times and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly thrice.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Swaraj tweeted in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Centre’s bold move to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament’s approval. “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said.