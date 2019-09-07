Actor Amitabh Bachchan is a man with great experience in the film industry. The megastar often shares anecdotes from life that also sometimes include other stars we know. This time, he shared something that shows just how much he loves the presence of veteran actor Waheeda Rehman. Big B has worked with the ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chaand‘ of Bollywood in films like Adalat (1976), Trishul (1978) and Namak Halaal(1982). The actor said Rehman is one person who always left him awestruck. Praising the veteran diva for her beauty and humility, the megastar revealed on a singing reality show that when he was shooting for a film titled Reshma Aur Shera (1971), he did something that he can’t forget ever.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that while shooting for a particular scene in a desert, he saw that Waheeda Rehman was shooting barefooted when it was difficult to stand on the sand even with the shoes on. Bachchan went on to say, “I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such extreme conditions, and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji’s juttis and ran towards her. I can’t even express how special the moment is to me.”

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Bachchan had said that he only admired two people in his life – Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman. He added the Neelkamal-star is one actor whose contribution to Hindi cinema is unprecedented, asserting that the popular actor is a ‘perfect example of an Indian woman’ and someone who’s beautiful inside out.