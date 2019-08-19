Actor Amitabh Bachchan made a startling revelation about his health at a recent event. The actor revealed he is surviving on just 25 per cent of his liver and he’s a tuberculosis survivor. Big B was speaking at a health campaign launch when he talked about how he combatted his deteriorating health condition. The actor stressed on the fact that having regular body check-ups is very crucial because once you know what is troubling your body, it becomes easy to seek a solution.

The actor, who is one of the most loved and respected actors in the country, added that he didn’t know for eight long years that he had tuberculosis. He was quoted saying, “I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don’t mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor…” Talking about his current health condition, senior Bachchan revealed for the first time that his 75 per cent liver is completely damaged. “Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years when 75 percent of my liver is gone. I am still surviving on 25 percent,” he revealed.

Bachchan went on to say, “Then there is a cure. Even with Tuberculosis. I did not know for almost eight years I was suffering from Tuberculosis. I keep saying that with immodesty if it can happen to me to anyone. Therefore if you are not willing to get yourself tested then you would never find out and there’s never going to be a cure for it.”

Amitabh was at NDTV’s Swasth India launch and was speaking to doctor Harsh Vardhan urging him to spread awareness about regular check-ups to facilitate early diagnosis. The 76-year-old star, who has been associated with various health campaigns like Polio, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis and diabetes, urged people to get tested and diagnosed.