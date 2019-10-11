Actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday on Friday – October 11. The megastar of the country and one of the most loved and respected actors in the industry – Senior Bachchan took to his Twitter to thank all for their lovely birthday wishes. Even though he requested everyone to not celebrate his birthday and let it be a low key day, the producers of his next film didn’t stop.

Producer Anand Pandit of Bachchan’s upcoming film Chehre has released a small clip that gives a tribute to the actor and his journey in the film industry. The video is a compilation of 50 iconic characters by Amitabh Bachchan which will be featured on big screens at cinema halls across the country for three days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the news and also to share the interesting video. Apart from featuring the 50 roles of the megastar, the clip also has a dialogue promoting Chehre, followed by a beautiful birthday wish for Bachchan. The tweet that Adarsh made read, “A compilation of 50 iconic characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan… Producer Anand Pandit and Team #Chehre wishes the icon a very happy birthday via this video. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan” (sic)

Taking to Twitter to express his gratitude towards fans and other loved ones, AB senior wrote, “My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻” (sic)

Meanwhile, Bachchan is also in the news currently for donating Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Bihar floods. The actor’s fans have taken over Twitter to run the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan and also to praise him for helping others without going loud about it.