The festival of Karva Chauth on Thursday saw Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan living up to the festivities with great pomp and show when conflicting unconfirmed reports of the KBC 11‘s host started surfacing, stating that he had been admitted in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for liver treatment. While another news report debunked it as a fake story.

As per a report by TOI, Amitabh has been in the hospital for three days. It stated that he was rushed to Nanavati at 2 a.m. on October 15 and added that he has been put up in a special cabin where he is receiving medical attention for his liver problem and only his family and close relatives are being allowed to visit him. It is no secret that Big B’s liver has been damaged ever since he met with an accident on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s Coolie in 1982 where a stunt landed Amitabh in a fatal condition. As fans pan India prayed for his speedy recovery, Amitabh soon sprung back hale and hearty but not before he contracted Hepatitis B virus while undergoing treatment after the accident.

However, a report by Amar Ujala later, declared the news false and stated that the Brahmastra star was there merely for a routine check-up. Citing his latest Karva Chauth tweet as proof, the Hindi daily claimed that Amitabh is hale and hearty.

Sharing a monochromic throwback picture of himself with wife Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh tweeted the picture by cropping himself out to wittily describe Jaya as “The better half” by cutting himself out of the frame. The picture shows Jaya clinging onto Amitabh while looking out of the frame.

T 3520 – .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

In another tweet, Amitabh shared a recent picture of himself with Jaya, showing them dressed in traditional festive attire as they came together to celebrate Karva Chauth. Amitabh wished all those celebrating the festival in his latest tweet.

T 3521 – WAH .. !!🙏🤗 “खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था,

आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था” ~ Ef PA Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye

करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the megastar was also in news currently for donating Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Bihar floods on the ocassion of his 77th birthday on October 11. This year, heavy rainfall led to incessant monsoon floods in Bihar, wreaking havoc in people’s life. Amitabh also wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing his concerns.

On the professional front, Amitabh was last seen in Badla. Big B is currently seen hosting season 11 of the television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has wrapped up shooting for hoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and is now busy with Chehre. Apart from these, he also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Aankhen 2 in his kitty.