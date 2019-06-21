Actor Amitabh Bachchan looks almost unrecognisable in Shoojit Sircar‘s upcoming film titled Gulabo Sitabo. The actor seems to be playing an old Muslim man with distinct features in the film. Not much about the film and Bachchan’s character has been revealed yet. However, the director said that the film is a quirky entertainer and the audience should expect a lot of humour and rich content. The first look of the senior actor was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo… Costars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… 24 April 2020 release.” (sic)

Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo… Costars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Tg2V678xSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

This is for the first time that actor Ayushmann Khurrana is sharing screen space with Sr Bachchan in the film. Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow and derives its title from the local dialect of the city. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror earlier, Gulabo Sitabo is the names of the popular glove puppets which are made of paper-mache and decked with colourful clothes and trinkets.

Sircar has collaborated with his favourite – Juhi Chaturvedi to write the script of the film. In an interview to the daily some time back, he talked about the film and bringing what he wants to offer to the audience through it. He said, “I thought it would take some time to develop and take it forward, but everyone was so enthusiastic to work on this script, they figured out their dates and here we are, planning to release the film this year itself.” The report also hinted that the story has two women named Gulabo and Sitabo. While one is an overworked, stressed wife, the other one is an attractive mistress.

Meanwhile, both AB and Ayushmann have got other interesting projects in their pipeline. Ayushmamnn is currently gearing up for the release of Article 15 in which he plays the character of a police officer. He also has Amar Kaushik’s Bala in his kitty in which he is playing the character of a bald man. Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are the other films in his kitty. Sr Bachchan also has three films up his sleeve apart from Gulabo Sitabo. He is working on Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and also has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund.