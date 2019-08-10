Actor Amrita Rao has expressed her wish of reuniting with filmmaker Farah Khan who directed her in Main Hoon Na (2004) with Jayed Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. Amrita was speaking a an event in Mumbai recently when she said that she would love to reunite with all the filmmakers she has worked in the past and Farah is one of them. She then mentioned the remake of Satte Pe Satta that Farah recently announced. Amrita said that she would be on the seventh sky if Farah approaches her with a role in the film.

Amrita told news agency IANS that she thinks of Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malaini’s Satte Pe Satta as India’s The Sound of Ice and a remake would be a great idea. “I would love to work with Farah (Khan) again. In fact, I would like to work with all the directors I have worked in the past because they are such amazing directors,” she said. Amrita, who is known for picking up roles that don’t glamourise her much But when it comes to saying yes to a movie, I have always gone by my first instinct and my first reaction to the script. After that, I have certain comfort parameters that I stick by. Satte Pe Satta is a fabulous film. It’s almost like The Sound Of Music of Hindi cinema. I would love to be a part of a film like that,” said Amrita, interacting with the media at event in Mumbai.

Ever since Farah Khan announced the collaboration remake project with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, there have been speculations about which stars will feature in the remake of 1982 original starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. According to an entertainment portal, Hrithik Roshan has been approached for a big role. He even confirmed the news and said that he has been reading many film scripts and Satte Pe Satta is one of them.

Meanwhile, Amrita was last seen in Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.