After sharing the news of welcoming a baby boy in her life, actor Amy Jackson also gave a glimpse of the newborn. The actor took to her Instagram stories to post the first picture of the baby named Andreas and the photo is beyond adorable. The post shows little Andreas lying all dressed up moving his tiny hands and legs. ‘Hi World,’ is what the post reads. Amy and George Panayiotou’s son looks like a ball of cuteness. Check out the clip here:

Earlier on Monday, Amy posted a picture of herself from the hospital bed giving the first glimpse of baby Andreas. She announced the news of the birth by posting a picture in which she was seen holding the baby in her arms as fiance George planted a kiss on her forehead. Amy captioned the image as, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

Both Amy and George named their firstborn after the name of George’s father Andreas Panayiotou. The couple had been dating for four years before they got engaged in a private ceremony earlier this year. Amy announced the news of her pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year and since then, she made sure she was motivating all the young moms around to embrace their body and love the time of their pregnancy. The actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies in India, was actively doing yoga and taking the right diet – two things that are necessary for women who are expecting. Now that the baby is here, we expect Amy to keep posting lovely pictures of the little munchkin on social media!