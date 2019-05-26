Son-to-be-mother Amy Jackson is on a photo sharing spree of her growing baby bump. The actor is 21 weeks pregnant now with the child of her fiance George Panayiotou. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to express her happiness over her growing belly and posted the pictures comparing the changes in her body over all these weeks. The photo is special for her and George as it shows that their baby is growing healthy and getting ready to see the world soon. Amy is seen dressed in her peach coloured relaxed outfit that reveals her belly. She made a collage of her pictures from the last three weeks and captioned it as ‘Baby P growing & growing’. Take a look:

Amy’s Instagram timeline is filled with her photos flaunting the baby bump. The actor is enjoying her pregnancy. She is travelling, attending events with George and organising parties with friends. Amy is not letting any stone unturned to make sure she is pampering herself with the best in the world. She is currently in Morocco or so does her latest Instagram post reveals. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram Goodmorning Paradise ✨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on May 25, 2019 at 3:30am PDT

The 2.0 star recently got engaged to George a few days back and they hosted an intimate party together inviting close friends. Amy looked stunning in her monochrome gown that had a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The lovely photos of her posing with her fiance went viral on social media. Check out these:

On the work front, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0. She has been away from the movies ever since but her fans are always in for a treat everytime she posts something on social media. She announced the news of pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year with a beautiful photo of her and George.