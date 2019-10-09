Tearing up fans hearts between jealousy and awe are The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja‘s social media handles which are flooding with latest updates from their beach holiday in the Maldives, so much so that even Anil Kapoor can’t resist being tad bit tempted. From setting couple goals to teasing fans with their mid-day adventure, the lovebirds have set the Internet on fire especially with Anand’s latest slo-mo video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand shared the video where he can be seen donning a black swimwear and smartwatch as he plunges into the pool ahead but not before he somersaults mid-air. Featuring this stunt in an exotic location of the Maldives, Anand captioned the video, “who else loves beach holidays!? @sonamkapoor #shotoniphone11pro ••• #discoversoneva @discoversoneva #sonevafushi (sic).” Quick to comment, while Sonam wrote, “Hottiiieeee (sic)” punctuated with a heart-eyed emoji, Anil adviced, “Wow but be careful (sic)” with a red heart emoji in between.

Earlier, a video shared by Rhea featured Sonam and Anand making the most of their exotic holiday which is not for the weak-hearted. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a slo-mo video of “the Ahujas” sliding down a swing into a pool at the Maldives with lush green trees and bushes dotting it. Donning a black bikini, Sonam leaned onto Anand as they slid down with a splash into the pool and fans were left wishing for a similar getaway this week.

Sonam and Anand recently attended the NBA India Games 2019 that was held for the first time in the country. Anand’s fans can vouch for his die-hard love for the game and his posts, straight from the court, were contagious enough to catch on his high octane energy.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.