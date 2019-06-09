Bollywood’s fashionista turns 34 today but like her father Anil Kapoor‘s genes, actress Sonam Kapoor is glowing radiant by the day. Whether it is because of the phenomenon that happy girls are the prettiest or because of the overdose of pamperings and PDA she receives from her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam seems to be slaying in career and red carpets not only on the home turf but also internationally.

Adding all the right amount of sparkles and shines to her day, Anand took to his Instagram account to wish his lovely wife and fans could not stop gushing at the awwdorable post. Sharing pictures from their wedding week, Anand wrote, “#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal … Happy Birthday to my world” (sic).

View this post on Instagram #girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal … Happy Birthday to my 🌍🌎🌏. A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Bollywood’s stylish couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja keep setting major couple goals with their Instagram posts. From goofy pictures to magazine ready pictures, they have flooded their social media with their PDA. Recently, Sonam shared a throwback candid picture from their Los Angeles trip and left fans ‘aww-struck’.

Sonam took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her beau. In the still Anand cannot stop smirking as he looks at his ladylove while Sonam blushes. The picture was taken in one of Sonam’s favourite art museums in LA.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.