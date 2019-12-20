Basking in the glory of her recently released rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is currently in Dubai and making the most of her success at her sultry best. Setting the gulf city on fire, Ananya shared her hot and sexy pictures straight from the beach and fans’ hearts were left aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a plethora of pictures featuring her in a black crop top and sheer black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Accessorising her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a delicate neckpiece and rust shade sunglasses, Ananya struck sensuous poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Dubai, stay hydrated #DeeXB #Dee21 (sic).”

On the professional front, Ananya is relishing the soaring numbers of her recently released, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring her alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Climbing up its way on the success ladder, the rom-com has beaten Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in its race at the ticket windows.

Ananya will now be moving on to shoot with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.