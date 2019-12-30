Putting all work commitments on hold until the next year, Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday and best friend Suhana Khan were leaving for Shah Rukh Khan’s farmhouse in Alibaug along with Aryan Khan and a couple of other friends including munchkin AbRam Khan. Lighting up their get together with their glamorous looks, the bunch looked too hot to handle as they huddled together for a frame.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya gave fans a sneak-peek into their new year celebrations. The picture was captioned, “new year, no new friends #2020 #family (sic).”

Check out Ananya, Suhana and Aryan’s latest pictures from the get together here:

View this post on Instagram new year, no new friends 😛 #2020 #family A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Dec 30, 2019 at 6:47am PST

On the professional front, Ananya was recently basking in the soaring numbers of her last released, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring her alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Climbing up its way on the success ladder, the rom-com has beaten Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in its race at the ticket windows.

Ananya recently wrapped up the last working day of 2019 with the shoot for Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. The duo’s first look from the Maqbool Khan-directorial was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.