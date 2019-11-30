Giving fans more reasons to swoon over her every single day, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday just made the Internet’s jaws drop in awe with her ravishing sartorial game at the latest promotional gig. Setting the temperatures soaring, Ananya not only put the fashion police on alert but also brought back sepia and how.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a cream coat and pair of shorts teamed with an olive bralette top. Accessorising her look with a funky neckpiece, Ananya pulled back her hair in a low ponytail. She completed the look with a pair of orange-coloured heels and struck sultry poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Olive me loves olive you🍸#PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember #6DaysToGo (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Olive me loves olive you🍸#PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember #6DaysToGo A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Nov 29, 2019 at 11:25pm PST

There’s a lot of buzz around Pati Patni Aur Woh as director Mudassar Aziz gives a millennial twist to the story of the popular 1978 film that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur in the lead. The new film is the remake of the 1978 film but with a contemporary feel. In the remake, Kartik plays the role of a confused husband while Bhumi essays the role of his wife. Her character’s name is Vedika Tripathi and Ananya is the ‘Woh’ in the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

The trailer of the film was recently released to mixed reactions from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.