Newbie Ananya Panday kick-started her 21st birthday celebrations on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and the team. Kartik shared a few glimpses from Ananya’s pre-birthday celebrations on social media. He took to his Instagram stories to wish Ananya a very happy birthday. The actor also posted a clip showing the team gathered around Ananya’s birthday cake as the birthday girl dressed up in a basic T-shirt and a pair of blue denim. However, her ‘it’s my birthday’ sash and that crown definitely stood out.

The photos that the paparazzi clicked on the sets of the Mudassar Aziz-directorial show pretty Ananya dressed up in a blingy silver mini dress while Bhumi wears a sparkly black saree for the celebrations or to shoot their scenes in the film. Kartik, too, is seen in his ‘Pati’ avatar with that moustache and a crisp solid blue formal shirt. Watch Kartik’s video from the celebrations here:

This birthday is special for Ananya as it’s the first time she’s celebrating the special day as a legit Bollywood actor after debuting in the industry with Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The actor will be seen in the role of Tapasya aka ‘Woh’ – the third wheel in the life of Chintu Tyagi and Vedika Tripathi. The character posters of the film were revealed recently and all the actors impressed with their appearances.

Ananya has got another new film in her kitty titled Khaali Peeli. She has been paired with Ishaan Khatter in the film which is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The team has already begun shooting for the film in Mumbai. Apart from the two films, Ananya is busy with various brand endorsements, social events and fashion shows. She has emerged as one of the popular young names in the business.