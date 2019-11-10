What is a workday blue or wait out the weekend for narcissists who know the remedy of brightening up one’s day and Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday seems to be exactly that as she recently confessed to being in a love triangle in full filmy style, nothing less of Geet from Jab We Met. Treating fans to her weekend mood, Ananya shared a few selfies with the confession and the Internet couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the selfies where she can be seen donning a red strap top and sporting messy hair with a hint of a smile on her face as she posed for the camera. The picture was captioned, “I think I’m in a love triangle ……….. i love myself, myself loves me, me loves i (sic)” and fans could get a whiff of Geet from the now viral post.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Ananya had said, “I think I attract love triangles! Every film is am doing is a love-triangle” given that her upcoming second release, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a love triangle, just like her debut film Student Of The Year 2 was.

The much-awaited trailer of Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, dropped recently, opening to a simple love story only to grip fans in its masala entertainer later. Combining Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana’s comic timing with Bhumi and Ananya adding necessary sizzle and spark to hype glamour, the trailer looks promising as another one of those cliches. If the issue of infidelity couldn’t be enough typical, the series of events following Chintu trying to please his wife and mistress both, in Biwi No. 1 style, packs all the cliches you can think of.

The peppy songs, glamourous dance numbers and Kartik-Aparshakti’s comic dialogue deliveries are, however, the highlights of this upcoming rom-com. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.