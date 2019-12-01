All that glitters is absolutely gold and no matter how many times Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday tries to convince us otherwise, one look at her latest hot and sexy pictures and you’ll be backing our claim. Flooding the Internet with her latest sultry look for a promotional stint, Ananya set the mercury soaring across social media platforms and it refuses to come down for good.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a video where she can be seen quickly gobbling down her food while dressing up simultaneously for the next promotional stint. Having worked fifteen hours already, Ananya credited her team for their efforts. The video was captioned, “all that glitters isn’t gold!!!! A1 team #PatiPatniAurWoh promotions BTS just 5 days to gooooo (sic).”

The set of pictures that followed, showed the diva slaying in a thigh-high golden sequinned dress with a plunging neckline. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Ananya captioned the pictures, “Post 15 hours of promotions and just 15 minutes to change, do my hair, make up, have dinner AND do a photo shoot – all I can say is my team is GOLDEN (missing @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @fionadsouza14 ) #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember #5DaysToGo (sic).”

There’s a lot of buzz around Pati Patni Aur Woh as director Mudassar Aziz gives a millennial twist to the story of the popular 1978 film that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur in the lead. The new film is the remake of the 1978 film but with a contemporary feel. In the remake, Kartik plays the role of a confused husband while Bhumi essays the role of his wife. Her character’s name is Vedika Tripathi and Ananya is the ‘Woh’ in the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

The trailer of the film was recently released to mixed reactions from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.