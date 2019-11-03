The trailer launch of Mudassar Aziz’ upcoming rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, is expected on Monday. Ahead of it, Ananya Panday sets fans on frenzy ahead of the trailer with her latest confession for Kartik Aaryan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a video where Kartik is seen giving a character sketch of Chintu Tyagi, quite literally. Ananya left fans excitedly waiting on the edge for the trailer as she captioned the video, “#ChintuTyagi Jaise hain , humein pasand hai #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer out tomorrow! @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar @mudassar_as_is @brstudiosllp @tseriesfilms @tseries.official (sic).”

Recently, the makers dropped the all character posters of Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik all suited-booted while Bhumi rocked the saree look and Ananya nailed the yellow jumpsuit she wore. The two ladies sat on a chair each, smiling for the camera. While Kartik leaned on Bhumi’s chair and winked at the camera in one poster, the other poster showed him leaning on Ananya’s chair, twinning her smile game. Touted to be a comical take on modern relationships, the posters very clearly portray typical infidel men.

While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year to a great response at the Box Office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.