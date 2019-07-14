Pairing up for the first time with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, one movie old Ananya Panday is currently in “Nawabo ka sheher” Lucknow, shooting for the trio’s upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. While the three actors are subtly dropping hints about their character in their latest social media posts, Ananya’s recent pictures have been leaked online which reveal her in a retro look and fans were left smitten.

The pictures are being shared by her fan pages across social media platforms where the Student of The Year star can be seen in an all-yellow look. Donning a pair of yellow pants, teamed with a yellow tank top, Ananya accessorised her look with pink sunglasses and hoop earrings. Carrying white handbag, Ananya wore floral heels to complete her look and with a white shirt in hand, along with her iPhone, she seemed in the middle of handing over money to someone outside the frame. Not surprisingly, the fans smeared the comments section with hearts and broke the Internet over the pictures.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s recently leaked pictures from Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

View this post on Instagram Beauty 😍💓🔥 A post shared by Ananya 👸💃🎥 (@ananyapandayteam) on Jul 14, 2019 at 4:00am PDT

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.