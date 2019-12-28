Sending us virtual chills this winter Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday was seen splashing sensuously in a pool far away from Mumbai’s bustle in Alibag as she wrapped up the last working day of 2019 with co-star Ishaan Khatter and filmmaker Maqbool Khan. Giving fans the latest sexy updates from her end, Ananya set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya first shared a picture featuring her in a smouldering white crop top and a pair of similar coloured jeans as she clung on Ishaan who twinned in a grey hoodie with Maqbool. The picture was captioned, “last working day of 2019 can’t wait for what 2020 has in store for us #KhaaliPeeli (sic).” In another post, Ananya shared a few pictures straight from the pool where she can be seen sitting on a unicorn tube, surrounded by crystal blue waters and a lush green backdrop. Dressed in a sheer white thigh-high dress and blue sunglasses, Ananya captioned the pictures, “it’s all rainbows and unicorns for me (w @deeyashroff @anisa_tapia @zaraheeramaneck) #thankyou2019 (sic).”

Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

On the professional front, Ananya was recently basking in the soaring numbers of her last released, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring her alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Climbing up its way on the success ladder, the rom-com has beaten Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in its race at the ticket windows.