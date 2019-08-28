The fans cannot take their eyes off and their obsession is justified as one movie old actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter come together for the first time and drop a sizzling look from their upcoming Maqbool Khan directorial, Khaali Peeli. Seen is their drop-dead sexy look, Ananya and Ishaan’s picture is currently breaking the Internet and we are not surprised.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead stars shared the picture where they can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. Both captioned their post as, “Ek dedh shana, ek item, ek taxi Aur ek raat ki kahani. Apun la rahe hain 2020 ki sabse rapchip picture. Its time for It’s time for #KhaaliPeeli (A street-smart guy, an item, a taxi and the story of one night. We are bringing the most awesome film of 2020. Its time for Khaali Peeli).”

Expected to be set in Mumbai where the taxis are called “kaali peeli”, the movie is touted to be a love story between a boy and a girl who meet each other in the middle of a night and narrates how things unfold on their journey henceforth. The movie is co-produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Ali and Maqbool had reportedly been working on the script since the past one year which is finalised now.

Scheduled to go on the floors from September 11, Khaali Peeli will hit the cinema screens on June 12, 2020.