Sweeping away our weekday blues swiftly under their latest party track Dheeme Dheeme from Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan modestly ditched the credits for effortlessly acing the hook step. Giving fans a visual proof of their “hardly” any mood to rehearse for Dheeme Dheeme under choreographer Bosco Martis, Ananya also gave fans a glimpse of behind the scenes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a post that features pictures with Kartik and Bosco and the trio look anything but serious about the rehearsals. She captioned the post as, “rehearsing hard or hardly rehearsing only @boscomartis can answer that have ya’ll watched #DheemeDheeme yet? (link in bio) #PatiPatniAurWoh (sic).”

Not only Ananya but Kartik too was seen pulling the choreographer’s leg as he fooled around ahead of the rehearsals on the sets. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik too shared a picture of not being serious around Bosco and was seen showing him his tongue mischievously.

View this post on Instagram When @Boscomartis shows how a Hook Step is done #DheemeDheeme A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Nov 11, 2019 at 7:54am PST

What is it about Bollywood’s chocolatey boy Kartik Aaryan that all tricky dance steps look easy plus extra sultry when he grooves and while we figure that out, the latest track Dheeme Dheeme, from Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring him along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar has left us speechless again. Seen sizzling in a bar and Indian wedding settings, the trio set the dance stage on fire.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the three lead stars dropped the new party number which has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while the music is credited to Tanishk Bagchi and Tony. The lyrics are the work of Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. While Ananya donned a thigh-high monochromic dress in the song, Bhumi was dressed in a sexy red saree. Kartik sported a clean-shaven leather jacket look in scenes with Ananya while with Bhumi, he danced all suited-booted and sporting a moustache.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.