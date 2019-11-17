Making our social media feeds super lit this Sunday is Student of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday whose latest sexy picture on International Students’ Day is no less than a visual treat for fans. Smoking up the Internet with her smouldering hot avatar, Ananya collected over 7 lakh likes on the viral picture within a few hours of upload while still going strong.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the picture which features her in a white crop top knotted at the waist, paired with navy blue jeans and similar colour jacket. Wearing a dab of luscious red tint on her lips and matching shade nail paint, Ananya sported messy hair as she struck a sensuous pose for the camera.

On the professional front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Muddassir Aziz-directorial, Pati Patni Aur Woh which features her alongside actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The latest track, Dheeme Dheeme, from Pati Patni Aur Woh, left fans speechless as the trio was seen sizzling in a bar and Indian wedding settings, their sultry dance moves putting the dance stage on fire.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the three lead stars had dropped the new party number which has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while the music is credited to Tanishk Bagchi and Tony. The lyrics are the work of Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. While Ananya donned a thigh-high monochromic dress in the song, Bhumi was dressed in a sexy red saree. Kartik sported a clean-shaven leather jacket look in scenes with Ananya while with Bhumi, he danced all suited-booted and sporting a moustache.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.