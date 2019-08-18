Actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared a few pictures from her last night party. The Bollywood newbie partied on Friday night with some friends that also included actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan. Ananya shared a group picture with the entire gang and Aryan is seen in the same picture.

The Student of The Year 2 star looked sexy in her pink shimmery dress. It had a halter neck detail and Ananya styled it with her usual dewy makeup look. The actor posed for some other stunning picture with her girl pals. The photos are currently going viral on social media with Ananya’s fans going gaga over her pretty look. Check these out:

Ananya’s fans definitely missed Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in the pictures. The three girls share a great bond. So much so that they call themselves Charlie’s Angels. However, while Suhana is in the US completing her studies, Shanaya is in Bali with her family to attend a high-profile wedding.

On the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and the actor recently finished shooting for her part in Lucknow. Apart from her film, Ananya is also busy with her social media campaign called So Positive. The actor is working to take initiative against social media bullies.