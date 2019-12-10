Amping fans drooping Tuesday energies, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday just set several hearts aflutter and her “naughty” pictures are to be blamed. Flooding the Internet with her neon vibes, Ananya set the temperatures soaring across the social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared pictures featuring her in a neon yellow bodycon off-shoulder, thigh-high dress. Leaving her beautiful mid-parted tresses to fall easily down her back, Ananya completed her look with a pair of orange heels. The pictures were cheekily captioned, “save Santa a trip – be naughty (sic).”

View this post on Instagram save Santa a trip – be naughty 🎅🏻😉 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Dec 9, 2019 at 8:56am PST

On the professional front, Ananya is relishing the soaring numbers of her recently released, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring her alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Climbing up its way on the success ladder, the rom-com has beaten Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in its race at the ticket windows.

Emerging as Kartik’s biggest third-day opener, the rom-com collected a total of Rs 35.94 crore on the third day of its release. Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans only poured out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to marital bonds across the world. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya will now be moving on to shoot with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.