The surprise showers in different parts of the country have come as a blessing from the sultry summer and making the most of it was Student of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday who treated fans to a smouldering hot picture of hers this Sunday. Setting the Internet on fire, Ananya’s drenched-to-the-bone pose looked as glamorous as ever and fans were left drooling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the viral picture where she can be seen donning a shocking pink one-shoulder dress that clung to her after she drenched herself in the falling rain. Posing in an exotic tropical location, Ananya captioned the picture as, “/səˈren.ə.ti/ (sic)” which means serenity.

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday, who is also actor Chunky Panday’s daughter, has been hitting the headlines for a while now for her hot pictures and glamorous style. The star kid who recently stole the limelight with her outfit at Lakme Fashion Week, left hearts fluttering as the cover girl of Grazia magazine’s September issue. The background of the magazine cover is set in the backdrop of a jungle and recently, the diva was seen flaunting her hotness in a sexy cheetah print dress with wet hair and black heels.

A sizzling Ananya Panday in that dress was a sight for sore eyes. The diva has a massive fan following- all because of her svelte figure and flawless beauty. Ananya had ditched accessories for the aforementioned look and highlighted her prettiness and boldness in the picture.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is shooting with Kartik Aaryan for her film Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is also set to star in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.