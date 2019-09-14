Raising the hotness quotient this Saturday night, Student of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday shared a bold picture of her’s which has set temperatures soaring across the Internet. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star unleashed her self-claimed “devil” side for the first time and fans couldn’t stop ogling.

The shared picture shows Ananya dressed in an oversized denim shirt, held with a black leather belt at the waist and teamed it with ripped denim shorts. Letting her mid-parted hair to fall down across her shoulders, Ananya struck a sensuous pose and captioned the picture as, “99% angel 1% … @onlyindia (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 99% angel 1% … 👀🤪😈🤷🏻‍♀️😉 @onlyindia A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Sep 14, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday, who is also actor Chunky Panday’s daughter, has been hitting the headlines for a while now for her hot pictures and glamorous style. The star kid who stole the limelight with her outfit at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week left hearts fluttering as the cover girl of Grazia magazine’s September issue. The diva has a massive fan following- all because of her svelte figure and flawless beauty.

On the professional front, Ananya recently wrapped up shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan in Lucknow before moving on to shoot with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli is sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.