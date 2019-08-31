Actor Ananya Panday is just one film old and she has already bagged two more films. The 20-year-old actor is currently filming the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan in Lucknow. She recently announced her third film – Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Ananya has expressed a wish to work with her real-life best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan in a film.

Ananya talked to Mumbai Mirror in an interview and said she would love to act with her two beauties on-screen, probably in a film which is about friendship. It is known that Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya share a close bond. So much so that they called themselves Charlie’s Angels since childhood. In the interview, Ananya also revealed that Shanaya is soon going to make her debut. She said a film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Dil Chahta Hai (2001) can do justice to the kind of equation she shares with her two friends.

The Student of The Year 2 actor was quoted saying, “We grew up playing acting games. Shanaya is making her debut soon and Suhana, a brilliant actress, is studying at an acting school. We are still in the zone when we’d play games but while people think our conversations only revolve around films, we discuss normal things like other teenagers. But since we are from film families, we know how things work in the industry.”

The actor then took the names of the movie she would like to get associated with. Ananya said, “I really want to do a girls’ version of Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Even an original story about three best friends would be perfect for Suhana, Shanaya and me.”

Do you want to see them together soon?