Adding a new look to fashion police’ agenda this wedding season is Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday whose Boho-chic bridesmaid look in a recent set of viral pictures seems to be a wardrobe essential. Treating fans to her oh-so-sexy pictures, Ananya left the Internet ablaze.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a black-base blouse with multi-coloured embroidery and a plunging neckline. Teamed with a low waist, similarly designed lehenga, Ananya completed the look with a sheer black dupatta. Leaving her mid-parted luscious tresses open, Ananya wore nude makeup and accessorised her look with a pair of Kundan earrings. The pictures were captioned with the hashtag, “#IshaRah (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #IshaRah 🖤✨ A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:44pm PST

Ananya Panday marked her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also launched newcomer Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

Just a year old in Bollywood, Ananya has already grabbed all the young attention in the country. The actor is working on her third film currently – Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She has also begun her own social initiative called ‘So Positive’ through which she has started a campaign against social media bullying.

The makers of Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli, dropped another look from the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer that instantly set fans on the edge. Receiving no better treat this New Year, fans woke up to the first day of 2020 with Ananya and Ishaan’s sizzling romance. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan had dropped the second look featuring him behind the wheel of the taxi while Ananya occupied the backseat. Looking at her through the rearview mirror, Ishaan had a hint of a smile on his face while Ananya looked tense.

Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.