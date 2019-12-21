Indulging in PDA right in the middle of the Dubai sea, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday wished her best friend on her birthday but not without leaving the Internet drooling over their playfulness. Sharing pictures of their sultry celebrations, Ananya raised the bar of friendship goals and fans were left ogling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the pictures featuring her in a hot black crop top and skirt with a thigh-high slit as she clung onto her best friend who was dressed in a thigh-high white dress. Surrounded by the waters on all sides, Ananya and her bestie posed in the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline and a beautiful sunset taking place behind them. The pictures were captioned, “as long as I have you, I know I’m gonna spend the rest of my life smiling happy bday princess Dee, ur my sunshine #DeeXB #Dee21 (sic).”

On the professional front, Ananya is relishing the soaring numbers of her recently released, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring her alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Climbing up its way on the success ladder, the rom-com has beaten Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in its race at the ticket windows.

Ananya will now be moving on to shoot with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.