Ever since her role as a hot mistress met fans in the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh, actor Ananya Panday made sure she gave fans enough scope to believe in her character and her latest sultry picture is enough to back our claim. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Ananya has flooded her social media handle with smouldering pictures and the latest one is just a cherry on the cake.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the picture where she can be seen donning a pair of tiny black shorts, paired with a black tee with a plunging neckline. Striking sultry poses against the wall, Ananya captioned the picture, “here comes trouble (sic).”

View this post on Instagram here comes trouble 🙋🏻‍♀️⚠️ A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Nov 10, 2019 at 12:07am PST

The much-awaited trailer of Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, dropped recently, opening to a simple love story only to grip fans in its masala entertainer later. Combining Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana’s comic timing with Bhumi and Ananya adding necessary sizzle and spark to hype glamour, the trailer looks promising as another one of those cliches. If the issue of infidelity couldn’t be enough typical, the series of events following Chintu trying to please his wife and mistress both, in Biwi No. 1 style, packs all the cliches you can think of.

The peppy songs, glamourous dance numbers and Kartik-Aparshakti’s comic dialogue deliveries are, however, the highlights of this upcoming rom-com. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.